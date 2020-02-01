Bello urges calm over Kogi chieftaincy tussle

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has urged the people of Akwu community in Ankpa Local Government Area to avoid chaos and give peace a chance.

The appeal followed the violent clash over a chieftaincy tussle that claimed three lives and destruction of property.

The governor, in a statement yesterday through his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, described the recourse to violence as sad and unfortunate. He noted that there are procedures for appointment, confirmation and coronation of chieftaincy titles in every chiefdom, warning that his administration would not tolerate violence and any act that leads to a breakdown of law and order.

“The people of Akwu should follow such procedures rather than taking laws into their hands. Any further breakdown of law and order in the area will not be condoned and the perpetrators of this crime will face the full wrath of the law.

“The traditional rulers should keep their doors open to entertain complaints from their subjects at all times. While we sympathise with those affected by this unfortunate incident, the government will go after those who carried out the violence.

“Every life is precious to us as a government, anyone found committing any act of violence for whatever reason will face the full wrath of the law”, the statement said.

The governor directed security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book and ensure restoration of peace to the troubled community.

Meanwhile, efforts have been put in place to check further escalation of violence, and bring relief interventions to the affected persons.

