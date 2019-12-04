Bello presents N176.12b 2020 Kogi budget

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has presented a budget estimate of N176.12 billion for the 2020 state’s fiscal year before the state Assembly.

The appropriation bill christened, ‘Budget of Prosperity’, comprises recurrent expenditure of N78.9 representing 44.84% and capital expenditure of N97.1 billion capital expenditure representing 55.16%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, said the 2020 draft budget was about 10% higher than the 2019 revised approved budget which was N158.1 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App