Bello presents N176.12b 2020 Kogi budget

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has presented a budget estimate of N176.12 billion for the 2020 state’s fiscal year before the state Assembly.

The appropriation bill christened, ‘Budget of Prosperity’, comprises recurrent expenditure of N78.9 representing 44.84% and capital expenditure of N97.1 billion capital expenditure representing 55.16%.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, said the 2020 draft budget was about 10% higher than the 2019 revised approved budget which was N158.1 billion.

 

