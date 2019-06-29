Bello disowns 2023 campaign posters

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, has dissociated himself from campaign posters suggesting his interest in the presidency in 2023.

The posters which have been circulating on social media paired him with Vice President Yomi Osinbajo as president and vice respectively. The said posters carry the picture of Osinbajo as eying the president with Bello from the North central as vice president.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, Bello said the posters coming a few months after the general elections and barely a month after inauguration were in bad fate, mischievous and distractive.

The statement described the posters as fake and unpatriotic, adding that igniting discontents and tension in the polity at a time the country is healing the wounds of the elections and campaign was quite unpatriotic.

“Our priority is to support federal and state government policies and programmes and consolidate on the many gains of the last four years,” it said.

