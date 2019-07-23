  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Bello confirms release of N30.8bn bailout to Kogi
ADVERTISEMENT

Bello confirms release of N30.8bn bailout to Kogi

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date
Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello yesterday confirmed that the Central Bank of Nigeria had paid the balance of N30.8 billion bailout fund to the state government account.

Bello disclosed this at the Government House, Lokoja, during the ground breaking ceremony for the building of a chapel for Christians within the premises of the Kogi Government House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust reports that the administration of former Governor Idris Wada had applied for a bailout of N50.8bn to offset salaries of workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBN had in 2016 released N20 billion of the fund to Bello.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bello thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the latest request for bailout and the CBN governor for ensuring the release.

He also commended the Attah Igala for leading traditional leaders to the president to make case for release of the fund.

“At this juncture, let me announce that we have our bailout of N30.8bn in our account,” he said.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.