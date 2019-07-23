Bello confirms release of N30.8bn bailout to Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello yesterday confirmed that the Central Bank of Nigeria had paid the balance of N30.8 billion bailout fund to the state government account.

Bello disclosed this at the Government House, Lokoja, during the ground breaking ceremony for the building of a chapel for Christians within the premises of the Kogi Government House.

Daily Trust reports that the administration of former Governor Idris Wada had applied for a bailout of N50.8bn to offset salaries of workers.

The CBN had in 2016 released N20 billion of the fund to Bello.

Bello thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the latest request for bailout and the CBN governor for ensuring the release.

He also commended the Attah Igala for leading traditional leaders to the president to make case for release of the fund.

“At this juncture, let me announce that we have our bailout of N30.8bn in our account,” he said.

