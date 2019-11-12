Bello commissions road project in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has inaugurated the Okene-Kuroko-Eika-Ikaturu-Itakpe road project, recently completed by his administration in the central senatorial district of the state.

Bello at the inauguration in Okene said the road would boost the economic activities in the area and would also ease the transportation of people, goods and services.

He said his administration had over the past three years made efforts to ensure that every part of the state benefited from its infrastructure plans.

The governor thanked the people of Okene for their continued “massive supports” of his administration, noting that they would not be disappointed if he is reelected at the forthcoming election.

Governor Bello during an earlier courtesy call on the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Dr Ado Ibrahim, noted that his administration has made modest achievements, saying his campaign team was in the area to canvass for the people’s votes.

Ohinoyi in his remarks commended the governor for the provision of road infrastructure as well as ensuring peace, security and unity to reign in the state.

He expressed the optimism that Governor Bello would come back wiser and well equipped with more experience in his second term to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

