Bello assures Kogi workers of prompt salaries

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has assured civil servants and pensioners in the state of prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

The governor, who said this yesterday in his address to mark the Independence anniversary, maintained that the issue of non-payment of salaries and pensions has become history as his administration was finally able to fulfil its promise to pay before they are due.

He said despite the “widespread misunderstanding” of his administration’s reforms in the early days and in the “face of vicious opposition,” his government persevered in its determination to change how government business was conducted in the civil service and elsewhere.

The governor noted that in the months of August and September 2019, workers were paid before the month ran out.

He further stated that based on arrangements made with the state’s financial institutions, salaries and pensions would be paid from the 25th of every month moving forward.

