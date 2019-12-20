…begins rural roads construction

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has flagged off the construction of 21 kilometres road from Degri town that will connect to communities in Bembelem, Reme, Dong and Talasse, the headquarters of Balanga LGA of the state.

He said the road project which is to cost N3.7 billion was the highest contract awarded by his administration so far, adding that the administration is keen to connect the 11 LGAs with road networks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no part of the state that is not witnessing one development or the other. This project has the highest contract sum; it is linking a complete local government, the one that is affecting the people.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“This project is supposed to last for 18 months and the contractor has been mobilised with about N1.2b already paid. And I believe the contractor is equal to the task and they will deliver on time,” he said.

Governor Yahaya added that his administration had also flagged off the construction of 15 kilometres Sambo-Daji-Pindikola-Gwaram-Garin Wada roads project in Akko LGA of the state.

The governor said his administration was poised to strategically construct no fewer than 100 kilometers of roads in each of the 11 LGAs to address some of the needs of the rural populace in the state.

He said: “This is part of fulfilling our campaign promises to provide quality infrastructure that will last for years. We are also using indigenous contractors so that our people will be empowered.”

According to the governor, the roads network will help the agrarian economy of the rural communities to be revamped and enable free movement to markets, hospitals and schools.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App