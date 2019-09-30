BEDC to roll out 190,000 meters in two years in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of efforts to curb wrong and estimated billing, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) said it is rolling out 190,000 meters for its customers in Edo state in the next two years.

BEDC Executive Director, Commercial, Abu Ejoor, disclosed this in Benin during the media launch of Edo state Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme on Monday.

He said within two years, a cumulative average of about 10,000 units would be provided monthly by BEDC in designated areas within the state.

“In Edo state, we are taking off in two major locations and the area to be covered are Government Reservation Areas to Ihama road in Edo South Senatorial district and Okpella town in Auchi in Edo North Senatorial district.

“MAP will carry out meters rollout in the areas location by location, route by route and street by street,” he said.

On how to acquire the meter, he said, customers are required to complete the customers data and survey form, after which MAP officials will assess the customers’ premises in readiness for metering, just as the customer would be advised on how to pay for the meter whether single or three phase.

According to him, “metering customers will encourage the development of independent and competitive meter service in Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), eliminate estimated billing by NASI, attract private investment in provision of metering service and close metering gap among others.”

While assuring of the company’s commitment to improving its service delivery to customers, he noted that estimated billing account for over 60 percent of complaints by customers.

He, however, called on the Civil Society Organisations in Edo state to shelve its planned protest against BEDC

