Be upright, PSC tasks Lawan, Gbajabiamila, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC), under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, has tasked Nigerian lawmakers to remain upright.

The PSC in a statement on Wednesday jointly signed by Gideon Sammani, National Facilitator and Dr Kailani Muhammad, National Director, Media Directorate, congratulated the National Assembly for the emergence of a credible leadership to lead the ninth National Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization said the emergence of Senator Ahmed Lawan to lead the ninth Senate and his counterpart, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila in the House of Representatives, was a welcome development that showed party supremacy.

“Both Senator Lawan and Gbajabiamila are well experienced in running the affairs of the legislative chambers. They have cognate experience as lawmakers and their wealth of experience would certainly bear on the nation’s development,” the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization, which urged the lawmakers to remain upright and work for the best interest of the country, congratulated the new leadership, President, Muhammadu Buhari, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the nation at large for the emergence of seasoned legislators that will run the affairs of the legislative chambers.

“Now that the legislature has got the right leadership, stepping into the “Next Level” through the change agenda of the Buhari administration would be a huge success.“

“The legislative arm of the government should therefore work in tandem with the executive, without compromising its independence, while working for the nation’s development.“

“With the emergence of those who believe in the change agenda of Mr. President, the country would now experience vibrancy and good governance that would deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of this country.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App