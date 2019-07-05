Be magnanimous in victory, Buhari tells Oyetola

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on the Supreme Court ruling which affirmed his victory in the State Governorship election of September 2018.

The president in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said the decision of the apex court has laid to rest the tussle over the governorship of Osun state.

He said the apex court has also removed all encumbrances on the path of the governor from fully delivering dividends of democracy to the good people of the State.

He commended the government and people of Osun in allowing the rule of law to run its entire course, urging them as well as security agencies to sustain the peace.

The president called on the governor and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to be magnanimous in victory and make concrete moves towards inclusive governance as may be necessary.

He also expressed the Federal Government’s continued willingness to partner with the State Government for the betterment of the people.

