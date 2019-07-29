Be law-abiding in dealing with MDAs, Nasarawa youths tell health ministry

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasarawa State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, have urged the Federal Ministry of Health to adhere strictly to the provision of the law in dealing with administrative matters of its agencies, departments and parastatals.

NYCN Chairman in the state, Idris Mohammed, made the call in a statement. He said the law clearly stipulates how MDAs should run their administration without interference from the ministry.

Idris also advised the ministry to always ensure thorough investigation on any petitions and complaints tendered before it to avoid creating unnecessary rancour and administrative challenges in the MDAs.

