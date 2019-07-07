  1. Home
Be focused, Buhari charges Super Eagles after defeating Cameroon

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for making progress in the African Cup of Nations, Egypt 2019, after a delightful win over the Cameroonian football team.

Buhari, in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, recognized the ‘‘hard work, team spirit and sportsmanship the boys have exhibited in the tournament, which are good signs for a team destined to excel’’.

With yet more hurdles to scale before lifting the diadem, the President urged the team and their handlers to remain focused and determined, assuring them of the fervent prayers and support of all Nigerians.

