BBOG movement condemns Sanusi’s dethronement

ADVERTISEMENT

The #BringBackOurGirls movement has condemned the dethronement of the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

A statement by the group on Tuesday said it received with sadness the news of the emir’s dethronement, describing him as a staunch advocate of girl-child education in Nigeria and particularly in the northern part of the country.

EDITOR’S PICK: Ganduje finally removes Sanusi, appoints Bayero as new Kano emir

The group recalled that during the first Annual Chibok Girls’ lecture in 2017, Sanusi, who was the Guest Speaker, said: “anyone who challenges a system or fights for the voiceless must be ready for a serious backlash. Character assassination, slander, blackmail and intimidation are the normal tools employed by those who defend and profit from the status quo.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The group said it extols the “virtues of courage, consistency and dignity of Sanusi and is rest assured in his continued defence that justice will no further be denied the poor and voiceless in our country.”

Daily Trust reports that Sanusi was dethroned on Monday for disrespecting the office of the governor and other government agencies.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, had said the removal was with immediate effect.

According to the Secretary, Emir Sanusi’s action violated the part 3 section A-E of Kano state law, hence the removal.

He said the removal was in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government, also yesterday announced the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano, hours after Muhammadu Sanusi ll was dethroned.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App