BBOG: Group commemorate 2000 days of Chibok girls abduction

The #BringBackOurGirls movement (BBOG) in Abuja yesterday marked the 2000 days of Chibok girls in Boko Haram captivity.

Members of the group gathered at the Unity Fountain venue of its daily sit-out to demand the release of the remaining 112 girls.

The group in a statement signed by Florence Ozor, Gapani Yanga and Nifemi Onifade, however, expressed delight that five years on, an additional 107 girls have returned, four of them as a result of Nigerian military interventions, 21 released in October 2016 after negotiations with their captors and a further 82 set free by the terrorist group in May 2017.

It expressed concern that 2,000 days on, 112 of the Chibok girls abducted during an evil attack on humanity are yet to return.

The group also expressed disgust at the abduction of six students and two staff members of Engravers College in Kaduna earlier in the week, describing it as a distressing pattern of a failure to secure, preserve and dignify the lives of citizens on the part of government.

