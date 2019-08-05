BBNaijaPepperDem: How Jeff got evicted from Biggie’s house

ADVERTISEMENT

As Jeff Nweke bade the #BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates farewell on Sunday night, there were indications that he got evicted because fans of the reality TV show were getting ‘bored’ with his acts in Biggie’s house.

For some fans who tweeted following the eviction show on Sunday, they saw Jeff’s eviction coming. Some claimed he was no longer ‘entertaining’ like other housemates.

Below are tweets from some #BBNaija fans:

I predicted it 8 days ago. Is pretty clear — Twittingtwittz (@twittingtwittz) August 4, 2019

Breaking news? Something that we all knew would happen since the day of nomination lol #BBNajia — UNĆ (@thennamdiugo) August 4, 2019

No news…we expected it Jeff byeeeee #BBNaija — AbiAmek🇬🇭 (@AbiAmek) August 4, 2019

This is no longer a breaking news, because he has been evicted since Monday evening.

If u know, u know.🤣🤣🤣 — bonitadupsy🤡👀💦❣🗯❤ (@bonitaboo17) August 4, 2019

It wasn’t a breaking news tho, it was a long “over-due news’ — Arc Solaleye. (@Fran_Zola) August 4, 2019

Daily Trust reports that the 30-year-old banker was evicted from the Biggie’s house after spending 35 days there.

He faced eviction after being nominated alongside three other housemates, Mike, Omashola and Tacha.

Watch Jeff’s journey in the Big Brother’s house (VIDEO CREDITS: Africamagic.dstv.com):

Jeff was the first Head Of House for the housemates and was well respected for being the strategist of the house.

He became the third male and eighth housemate to leave during the live Sunday night reality show.

Below is a breakdown of how viewers voted:

Earlier last week, Biggie turned up the heat by introducing five new housemates, Venita, Elozanam, Enkay, Joe and Cindy, thus bringing the total number of housemates to 19.

Following Jeff’s eviction, there are now 18 housemates left in the race to win the N60million grand prize, courtesy of Big Brother Naija and supported by Bet9ja.

Similarly, the BBNaija live eviction show last Sunday, featured classic performances from Nigerian singer, T-Classic who thrilled the audience with his hit singles ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’, and ‘Fall In Love’ whilst DJ Sose entertained the crowd with some hit Nigerian songs back to back.

Voting starts every Monday night at 20:30 CAT right after the Nomination show and closes the following Thursday at 22:00 CAT, the organisers said.

