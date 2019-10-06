Breaking News
#BBNaijaFinale: How Mercy won Big Brother Naija season four

Published Date
BBNaija couple, Mercy and Ike

Mercy Eke has become the winner of Big Brother Naija season four.

The ‘Queen of Highlights’ was crowned winner during the finale on Sunday.

This win makes Mercy the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija reality show since inception.

Popularly known as ‘Lamborghini’, Mercy was touted as the possible winner for the season by show fans and celebrities alike.

The diva made the top two with her show best friend, Mike Edwards, who emerged first runner up.

As winner, Mercy walked home with cash prize worth over 40 million Naira, brand new Innosson SUV, Dubai trip for two and other prizes

