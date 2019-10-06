BBNaijaFinale: Ex-housemates join final Saturday night party

ADVERTISEMENT

All evicted housemates were surprise guests at the final party of the ongoing BBNaija season four.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the final five – Mercy, Mike, Omashola, Seyi and Frodd – were shocked when they saw their former housemates in the party room.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party, with two Disc Jockeys and a musical performance, had a snag as evicted housemates could see and hear the finalists but could not make physical contact because of a glass barrier.

The barrier prevented couples in the house, Mercy and Ike, and Frodd and Esther from touching each other and dancing together as usual.

Housemates were dressed in outfits from Ochulo and rocked the glitz and glam themed party with Mercy and Mike leading the trail in their sparkly outfits.

NAN reports that viewers took to social media to applaud the show organisers for putting together “the best Saturday night party ever.”

@Joey_mokene said, “All I saw was Ike and Mercy blowing kisses to each other, thank you Biggie party was lit.”

@Bulletproof said, “I swear…. the best of all parties. I miss those beautiful faces. I can’t wait For the grand finale today.”

@Jenjen_lively tweeted, “Biggie you finally killed us yesterday, where else can we see the pepper himself if not Biggie, awwwww, weldone to all the organisers, you guys really killed it.”

@Enblessed tweeted, “Biggie burst my brain. The party was a bomb. Thank you Biggie.”

NAN reports that the grand finale will hold on Sunday and only one housemates out of the final five will walk away with N60 million worth of prizes

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App