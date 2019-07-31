BBNaija: Venita, Elozanam join ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates

ADVERTISEMENT

* as Biggie promises more #BBNaijaTwists in coming days

Two new housemates – Venita and Elozanam – on Tuesday night joined the remaining fourteen others in the #BBNaijaPepperDem show.

This now brings the total number of housemates to sixteen, as they battle to win the grand prize of N60million.

Daily Trust reports that the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, had during last Sunday’s eviction show, announced that Biggie, the Big Brother of the House, promised a surprised twist which saw fans of the Africa’s biggest reality TV show guessing. Again today, Biggie promises more #BBNaijaTwists in the coming days.

Venita, aged 32, who is one of the new housemates, is a British-Nigerian actress known for her role as ‘Mimi’ in the comedy hit series ‘AY’s Crib’.

Her entrance into the #BBNaija show has breezed fresh air into the House as she struck an interesting relationship with the older housemates, especially the guys. Our reporter observed that Omashola in particular seems to be fond of her already.

The second new housemate however is Elozanam. He is a popular social media personality known for his viral Instagram skits. He is also an actor and has featured in some of Nigeria’s popular TV series.

