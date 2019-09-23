BBNaija: Ultimate Veto Power Holder, Frodd, nominates Tacha, Elozonam, Cindy, Ike, Mike for eviction

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his emergence as the Ultimate Veto Power Holder (UVPH), Frodd on Monday night nominated Tacha, Elozonam, Cindy, Ike, and Mike for this week’s eviction as the race to win the grand prize of the famous BBNaija reality TV show gets hotter.

Earlier in tonight’s show, the housemates were unaware of the ‘power’ Frodd wields as the UVPH as they carried on with what would be their final nomination show for the season.

At the end of the process, Cindy, Elozonam, Frodd, Ike, Mercy, Mike and Tacha came out tops on the nomination list.

The Big Brother (Biggie), however, nullified the results and called Frodd to nominate five of his fellow housemates for possible eviction.

Following that, Biggie then revealed that Mercy had used her Bet9ja coins to buy ‘immunity’ and as such was automatically exempted from nominations for this week.

Frodd then proceeded to nominate Tacha, Elozonam, Cindy, Ike and Mike. They all face public vote just as the housemate or housemates with the lowest percentages will be evicted from the Big Brother House next Sunday.

In a related development, at the weekly Head of House (HoH) challenge, Seyi made history in the season by becoming a three-time winner of the title.

He, however, chose not to share the HoH bedroom privileges with another housemate this time around as his position as HoH secures his spot in the final week of the competition.

The organisers say fans can now vote for their favourite housemate to stay in the Big Brother Naija house via SMS or vote for free on its website and mobile site – africamagic.tv/bigbrother or via MyDStv and MyGOtv Apps.

It would be recalled that voting starts every Monday night at 7:30pm after the Nomination Show and closes the following Thursday at 9:00pm.

