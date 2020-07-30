BBNaija: Twitter reacts as Big brother sends Tolanibaj out of diary room

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians took to Twitter to share their reactions as Big Brother sent Tolanibaj out of the diary room on Wednesday.

The female contestant was sent out because she wore a bum short and a spaghetti top for her diary session.

Biggie’s action did not go down well with BBNaija fans who took to Twitter, to share their reactions.

Some of the fans are of the opinion that Biggie did the right thing.

Big Brother asked TolaniBaj to leave the diary room and change into something more appropriate

Biggie what is wrong with what Tolani is wearing?

since when did you turn to deeper life, abi is the show not R18 again?#BigBrotherNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/LDw7FZsFgX — codenamekristie (@codenamekristie) July 29, 2020

Oh, I think she already knew why Big Brother would tell her to leave the diary room before he even finished the statement — Wz (@__dikachi) July 29, 2020

The show is really battling with the authorities, their case is “children are at home” ffs #BBNaija is rated 18+ Ebuka had to echo that twice on Sunday, they are looking for ways to dent the image of the show n cancel it, biggie was right there, it’s diary section with cam focus — Kunle Cyrus (@cyrusnahni) July 29, 2020

Rules are rules, rules don’t know age or gender. Observe before biggie finished TolaniBaj already knew she had to change. — 🛡 (@iamtohwbie) July 29, 2020

People should understand the word appropriate before pointing fingers. It may be appropriate for the house but it’s not for diary session. A bikini is appropriate for swimming but it’s not for an interview. As simple as that. — Santomclanne®️🇳🇬 (@Johnmclanne) July 29, 2020

