BBNaija: Top 5 reasons why Ebuka looks good as TV show host

To many, seeing Ebuka Obi-Uchendu for the first time seems like looking at Jon Snow in the famous ‘Game of Thrones’.

Tough-looking but fashion-savvy, he looks relaxed on TV, especially during the BBNaija reality show aired across the African continent.

Since 2006 when he first broke into limelight, he has been charismatic, charming, and always full of life in the Biggie’s House that year, as a housemate and at public events or on TV screen as BBNaija host.

Now hosting BBNaija back to back for its third season, Ebuka seems to have what it takes to be a good show host.

Here are five reasons why Ebuka looks good as the TV show host.

He embodies the original idea of BBN

Big Brother Nigeria has consistently rewarded authenticity. The trick is always how the players parlay that authenticity into riveting TV. Ebuka, even though he didn’t win the game, was judged to be authentic. Plus, nothing justifies the existence of BBN than ex-housemates, even those who didn’t win, becoming stars on the back of the reality show.

He has the looks TV needs

Ebuka once told The Punch newspaper that his first choice of work was as a radio presenter. That would have been a waste of face, wouldn’t it? Thanks to Big Brother, though, he found his mojo on TV and that first appearance has birthed more TV gigs. From Friend or Foe and the Glo Show on NTA to The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebony Life as well as Rubbin’ Minds on Channels, he’s been a permanent fixture on the small screen.

Ebuka takes chances

Now, we must talk about that time Ebuka broke the internet with one picture of him in that Agbada. The funny thing was, before him, others had tried on that style of Agbada he wore to Banky W’s wedding but on those people, the concept just didn’t take.

He plays the crowd the way a virtuoso would

If you go on Google right now, there’s Ebuka with answers to frequently googled questions about him. In one he says, “I speak English fluently, Igbo fluently, pidgin English, and sarcasm.” Ebuka has been a popular Big Brother Naija presenter, not because of what he says per se, but how he says what he says.

He’s a dream Nigerian youth

Ebuka, 37, is well educated. He studied that course your parents wanted you to study aside medicine: Law. A graduate of the University of Abuja and the Nigerian Law School, he also holds a master’s degree from the American University Washington College of Law. He’s successful. He’s scandal-free and, obviously, he gets paid to do what he loves to do. Anyone who gets a chance to live in the Biggie’s House would want the exact same thing, so it makes sense that they also get the chance to have Ebuka to look up to.

Aside the five mentioned above, what other assets do you think make Ebuka looks good as BBNajia host?

