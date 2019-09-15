BBNaija: Team Lagos, Team New York win N1m

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Lagos and Team New York have won one million Naira each in the ongoing BBNaija season four.

Team Lagos consists of Khafi, Mercy and Frodd. Elozonam, Diane, Ike and Mike belonged to Team New York and Team Dubai was made up of Seyi, Tacha, Cindy and Omashola.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two lucky teams won the prize in the Saturday Travel Beta challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The task, which was divided into two, focused on creating a commercial about travelling to the best holiday destinations and a game of dice.

The first task required that each team roll the dice and every time the die turned a ‘six’, the team had to spell a letter from the word, ‘TravelBeta’.

On and on they rolled until Team Lagos (Mercy, Frodd and Khafi) made an amazing comeback to beat Team New York and Team Dubai, securing the One Million Naira cash prize.

Ike rolled the most ‘six’ in this task and he revealed that it was his means of livelihood. He said, “I paid my bills with this”.

The second task was to make an easy commercial for Travel Beta which Team New York won.

The task required that each team create a two-minute fun commercial from the original commercial that was played on the TV in the lounge.

Ranked the highest in overall creativity, messaging and professionalism, Team New York walked away with One Million Naira cash prize.

NAN reports that the wins could not reduce the tension in the house as Khafi, Mike, Seyi and Tacha are up for possible eviction on Sunday. (NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App