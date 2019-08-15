BBNaija: ‘PepperDem’ housemates look stunningly beautiful at Seyi’s ‘coronation’

ADVERTISEMENT

It was glamorous seeing the ‘PepperDem’ housemates dressed in various Nigerian cultural attires following the cultural task assigned them by Biggie in the ongoing BBNaija show.

The task was a grand reception held in honour of Seyi’s ‘coronation as the Tor Tiv’, aimed at showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritages hosted in the well-decorated Arena.

Each housemate was chosen to represent the different geopolitical areas of Nigeria and dressed in costumes associated with them.

Dressed in various royalties from different parts of the country, the ‘PepperDem’ housemates enthused a magnificent show of pomp and pageantry.

For example, Mike came as the Alaafin of Oyo, Diane as Queen Amina, Esther as Moremi, Frodd as the Obi of Onitsha, Sir Dee as the Emir of Kano and representing dignitaries from the Niger Delta were Venita and Joe.

Even an over joyous Tacha was thrilled with the cultural dancers and drum beats that she began shaking body in amusement. The housemates were seen playing their roles well, just as they also provided a chance for Nigerian viewers to learn a bit about the country’s cultural history.

However, to wrap up the grand reception held on Wednesday, the housemates were treated to a buffet with the best local delicacies fit for such a royal outing and they ate till they were full.

At some point, the housemates were scared by the large portions left.

“I am trying to force myself to eat more, but I think it’s dangerous,” Ike said having eaten some portions.

“You know when you are full, but you still want to eat,” Enkay echoed as she shortly made her way to the fruits stand.

It was also fun watching Venita stuff food in her clothes as she carried on dancing like nothing dey happen. Cindy however boldly followed her suit, courtesy of the Biggie who gave them a free hand to pack as much food as they want.

