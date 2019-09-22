BBNaija: Frodd becomes Ultimate Veto Power Holder, as housemates escape eviction this week

  1. Home
Frodd.
The BBNaija housemates became tensed on Sunday night during the live eviction show when Biggie asked the current Head of House, Elozonam, to open the Red Box to reveal what’s inside.

And the thunderous shout of “Thank you Jesus” rented the air from Frodd after Biggie announced him as winner of the Ultimate Veto Power Holder picture challenge.

Also, the earlier nominated housemates escaped eviction tonight as Biggie told the housemates to wait until tomorrow to unveil the powers and privileges of Frodd, the Ultimate Veto Power Holder for this Season 4 of BBNaija.

Earlier, Biggie had asked them to guess what the holder of this power can do. But did they guess right? Only time will tell!

BBNaija Housemates tensed before Biggie announced Frodd as the Ultimate Veto Power Holder for this season.
It was a season of congratulatory exchanges between Frodd and other housemates but he is yet to know that he might have just lost the opportunity to buy ‘Immunity’ in Biggie’s house.

Studio audience were thrilled, during the live eviction show, as the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced that Frodd now has the power to nominate five housemates for eviction, adding that all five of them will be known on Monday night during the nomination show.

