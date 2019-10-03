BBNaija Finale: Mercy remains last woman standing as voting closes Friday night

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy a.k.a. Lambo remains the last woman standing among the BBNaija Pepper Dem housemates, just as the organisers say voting closes by 9:00pm on Friday.

She is to compete for the N60million worth of prizes alongside fellow male housemates Frodd, Seyi, Mike and Omashola.

Daily Trust reports that Mercy’s time in the house so far has not been without drama particularly the moment when she had to be physically restrained during a row with now disqualified housemate, Tacha.

Besides the drama, Mercy has proven herself to be goal-driven, from winning the HoH challenge down to the tasks prepared by the sponsors. She is also known for her ever-changing style and sense of humour, our reporter had observed.

The grand finale of the reality TV show is expected to hold LIVE on Sunday, October 6, as BBNaija fans will get to experience an intense conclusion of the show after voting massively for the housemate of their choice.

Will Mercy be the first woman to win the BBNaija show?

Voting closes 9pm on Friday

With lots of ‘Pepper Dem’ actions, loads of drama, and intense moment in the last fourteen weeks, the Big Brother Naija Season 4 is finally coming to an end as voting ending tomorrow (Friday).

The show, which kicked off with 21 housemates, later welcomed additional 5 housemates as it progressed. Following weeks of nominations and evictions, only five housemates – Mercy, Frodd, Seyi, Mike and Omashola – remain Biggie’s tenants till this weekend.

“Voting for the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 4 ends Friday, 4 October 2019 at 9:00pm WAT,” the organisers of the show noted.

