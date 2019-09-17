BBNaija: Fake nominations put Mercy, Frodd, Cindy, Diane, up for likely eviction

ADVERTISEMENT

A fake nomination process in the Biggie’s house has put up Mercy, Frodd, Cindy and Diane for likely eviction, just as the ten surviving housemates left in the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season compete for the grand prize of the reality TV show.

During last Sunday’s eviction show, the BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, had revealed that there would be no evictions the following week.

The housemates, who were unaware of this latest twist, however made their way to the diary room on Monday night to nominate two of their fellow housemates for possible eviction as usual.

But as the ‘nomination’ process ended, Cindy, Diane, Frodd and Mercy were revealed to have had the most nominations.

However, fans of these housemates will be heaving a sigh of relief as all housemates have been marked ‘safe’ by Biggie this week.

Earlier in the day, surprise housemate, Elozonam won the Head of House Challenge for the first time this season after battling fellow housemates during the sweets and straws challenge which earned him exemption from fake nominations.

Meanwhile, the Ultimate Veto Power game of chance continues.

Throughout this week, Biggie will provide the housemates with a total of 60 random pictures in which they will have to make individual decisions on the image they think might be the same as the one hidden inside a red mystery box.

Then on Sunday, 22 September, a key to unlock the red box will be made available to the housemates and the winner will be granted with the Ultimate Veto Power.

