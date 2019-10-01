BBNaija: Biggie evicts Diane from Pepper Dem house

ADVERTISEMENT

* as Mercy, Frodd, Mike, Omashola and Seyi make top five

Diane has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem house.

ADVERTISEMENT

She becomes the 21st housemate to drop out of the race to the N60 million grand prize.

The last nomination show on Monday night saw the housemates bid farewell to Diane, following a shocking twist involving the second and final part of Frodd’s Ultimate Veto Power.

He had to pull out a coin which would either belong to Diane or Omashola from a ‘magic hat’ as instructed by Biggie. Upon reveal his pick, Diane’s coin was unluckily picked and so she was evicted from the house.

Moments earlier, Biggie had revealed that Mercy, Seyi and Mike had automatically secured their spot in the finale. Mercy through the immunity she purchased, Seyi due to his HoH win and Mike for having the highest number of votes from last Sunday’s eviction.

This makes Frodd, Mercy, Seyi, Mike and Omashola the five finalists of the Big Brother Naija season 4.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App