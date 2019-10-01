  1. Home
BBNaija: BamBam, Teddy A, others mark Independence Day with ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates

By Opeyemi Kehinde, Lagos Published Date
BBNaija: Former housemates party with 'Pepper Dem' housemates to mark Nigeria's Independence Day.
The BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates were treated to a surprise visit by former BBNaija housemates from the ‘See Gobe’ and ‘Double Wahala’ edition.

The former housemates who visited Biggie’s House late Monday night include BamBam, Teddy A, Bassey, Dee One, Miyonse, Vandora, Rico Swavey, Lolu and Soma.

They were there to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day with Frodd, Mercy, Seyi, Mike and Omashola – the last five standing in the ‘Pepper Dem’ house.

BBNaija: Former housemates, BamBam and Teddy A during a party with 'Pepper Dem' housemates to mark Nigeria's Independence Day.
The surprise visit featured an Independence Day carnival with carnival dancers, magicians and contortionists to keep the mood alive.

Housemates were also dapped in colourful outfits, just as the arena was decorated in Nigerian flag colours – a tribute to Nigerian heroes and freedom fighters.

The night ended with a fun dance battle between the ex-housemates and the Pepper Dem gang.

Also, BamBam later sang the National Anthem which got all the housemates excited.

With only five housemates left in the reality TV show, who do you think will be crowned winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija come Sunday, October 6th?

