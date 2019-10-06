Baze university kidnap victim donates to IDPs

  1. Home
A lecturer at Baze University, Abuja, Dr Abubakar Alkali, recently kidnapped, has donated food and clothing items to the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Durumi Abuja.

Dr Alkali who is a former Presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections called on the government to step up efforts to bring an end to the current insecurity in the country.

Dr Alkali, who is convener of the Movement for a New Nigeria (MNN), enjoined the IDPs to continue praying for the government to succeed in its efforts towards bringing an end to the high-level insecurity in the country.

He, however, acknowledged the current efforts of the federal government in tackling insecurity in the country and thanked the police for their efforts.

The chairman of the Abuja Durumi IDP camp, Mr Ibrahim Nuhu, thanked Dr Alkali for his kind gesture and promised to continue keeping peace within the camp.

 

