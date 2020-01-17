Bayero University inducts 68 medical doctors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, Kano state chapter has inducted 68 graduates of MBBS from Bayero University, Kano into the medical profession.

The new doctors comprised forty seven (47) males and twenty one females (21) from the Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, enjoined the new doctors to abide by the code of ethics of the medical profession and desist from any act capable of plunging them into legal tussle.

He charged them to be ready to offer quality medical services to people irrespective of ethnic and religious backgrounds.

The VC who was represented by the Director, Academic Planning, Professor Bala Sidi Aliyu, called on them to exercise high ethical standard, competence and professionalism in dealing with human life.

Administering the oath of allegiance on the new medical doctors, the Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr. T.A.B Sanusi, charged the inductees to exhibit a high level of doggedness, competence and confidentiality, as well as abide by the oath of practice.

The Chief Medical Director, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Professor Abdulrahman A. Sheshe said after the induction, the new doctors would go for their internship, calling on them to always seek guidance from their senior colleagues.

The Medical Elder, Professor Mu’utasim Ibrahim challenged the graduates to consult medical library and visit the internet regularly in search of knowledge that will keep them abreast with the dynamics of medical profession.

Prof Mu’utasim also cautioned them to use communication skills effectively in dealing with their patients, saying that it would ease the way in addressing many health challenges and distancing them from being found wanting.

The Provost College of Health Science, Professor Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai, who was represented by Deputy Provost Academic, Professor Aliyu Abdu, congratulated the new doctors for reaching this milestone in their career. He commended their teachers and parents for their enormous sacrifice.

