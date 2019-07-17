Bayero university inducts 39 medical doctors, 14 dental surgeons

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 39 medical doctors (MBBS) and 14 Dental Surgeon (BDS) graduates of Clinical Sciences, Bayero University, Kano have been inducted into medical profession by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Chronicle learnt it was the 18th induction for MBBS and 4th for Bachelor of Dental Surgery of the University.

Swearing-in the candidates, the Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr. T.A.B Sanusi charged the new doctors to be diligent and committed to their duties saying they would now be responsible for their actions and inactions.

He warned them to be cautious, adding that anything that constitutes danger to human health in the course of their duties may plunge them into legal issues which may earn them outright suspension.

Welcoming the new doctors into the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the Chairman of Kano branch, Dr Sunusi Bala, said the association had over 1400 members whose interests and welfare were being highly taken care of.

The Head of Civil Service, Kano State, Dr Kabiru Shehu, reaffirmed the commitment of Kano state government in supporting medical education by improving students’ welfare and commencing undergraduate medical training at the two state universities.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Professor Adamu Idris Tanko, said BUK Medical Program is one of the best in Nigeria, adding that the University was collaborating with some of the top universities in the world in order to work together to strengthen its programme.

“This will really help us to realize our ambition of becoming one of the best in the world,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the graduands, Dr Abdullahi Umar Abdullahi (BDS) and Dr. Abdulhakeem Shu’aibu (MBBS) commended the management of BUK and College of Health Sciences for providing all the necessary facilities the graduands required for their training.

They also showered commendable encomiums on their teachers and parents for supporting them throughout their study.

Fatima Ahmed Maigari emerged as the overall best graduand of Bachelor of Dental Surgery having clinched the prizes for the best graduate in Oral Diagnostic Sciences, Child Dental Health and Restorative Dentistry.

