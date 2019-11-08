  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Bayern turn down Wenger for vacant manager’s post
ADVERTISEMENT

Bayern turn down Wenger for vacant manager’s post

By . Published Date

Bayern Munich have turned down an approach from Arsene Wenger to take over the vacant manager’s position following the sacking of Niko Kovac, the German champions said on Thursday.

“Arsene Wenger called (Bayern chairman) Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Wednesday afternoon to make him aware of his interest in the job,” a Bayern spokesperson told AFP subsidiary SID.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bayern appreciates Wenger’s work at Arsenal, but he is not being considered as coach.”

Kovac was dismissed at the weekend following a poor run of form that culminated in a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.