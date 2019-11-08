Bayern turn down Wenger for vacant manager’s post

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayern Munich have turned down an approach from Arsene Wenger to take over the vacant manager’s position following the sacking of Niko Kovac, the German champions said on Thursday.

“Arsene Wenger called (Bayern chairman) Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Wednesday afternoon to make him aware of his interest in the job,” a Bayern spokesperson told AFP subsidiary SID.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bayern appreciates Wenger’s work at Arsenal, but he is not being considered as coach.”

Kovac was dismissed at the weekend following a poor run of form that culminated in a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App