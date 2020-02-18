Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Liverpool in Bukayo Saka’s chase

ADVERTISEMENT

Bukayo Saka is attracting interest from Manchester United and Liverpool after recent performances but Arsenal are now stepping up their contract talks with the Nigerian-born youngster.

According to Mirror, Arsenal have stepped up their attempts to tie Saka down to a long-term contract.

Saka is a popular figure in England now after taking to an unfamiliar left-back role like a duck to water since the arrival of Mikel Arteta as manager.

The teenager put in a stand-out display against Newcastle on Sunday, providing an eye-catching assist for Nicolas Pepe’s second goal.

As a result of his steady rise, Arsenal are now pushing hard to tie the 18-year-old down to a new five-year contract as soon as possible with Bayern Munich also amongst the top clubs interested in acquiring his services.

Saka has only 18 months left on his current deal, believed to be worth only £3,000 per week.

Director of football operations Huss Fahmy is said to be urgently leading negotiations with optimism within the club he will sign fresh terms.

Saka is set to benefit from his excellent performances, which have strengthened his bargaining position, with the process said to be accelerating although a new contract is not imminent.

What Arteta is saying

Arteta branded Saka a “player who wants to make an impact” as he hailed his “courage” after Sunday’s win.

“He [Saka] takes responsibility, he takes risks in the final third,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“He is a player who wants to make an impact, he has courage.”

Saka having best time

Saka has spoken of how much he is enjoying life under Arteta – but he still dreams of being a winger for the Gunners.

“I’m really enjoying my football under the new manager,” he said. “It’s not my natural position but he’s given me all the advice I need.

“I’ve got Granit (Xhaka) behind, David (Luiz) supporting and speaking to me so it gives me licence to go and express myself in the final third and do what I can do.

“I feel like my dream was always to be a winger, to affect games, score goals and get assists. For now I’ll do the job the manager asks me to.

