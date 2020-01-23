Bayern Munich legend, Elber conducts clinic for FCT coaches

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayern Munich legend, Giovane Elber, who doubles as an ambassador of the Bundesliga giants on Thursday conducted a clinic for 14 selected coaches in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of the partnership entered with the FCT Football Association.

The clinic which was staged at the Area 3 Sports ground was on basic training.

The chairman of the FCT Football Association, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, was also in attendance.

The coaches later had an interactive session with the former Bayern star.

Elber praised the enthusiasm of the coaches, saying he has enjoyed his short stay in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Programme co-ordinator and FCT FA executive committee member, John Wakili, aka Waco praised the vision behind the clinic.

“We have to continue to commend the vision of the FCT FA chairman. He has continued to lift football development in the FCT with such initiatives like this clinic,” he said.

Coach Makanaky Philip Okediki said he and his colleagues were inspired by the dazzling playing career of the retired Brazilian star, who enjoyed his most productive spell as a striker at Bayern between 1997 and 2003.

Elber also played for top clubs like Lyon and AC Milan.

The Bayern Munich Youth Cup Nigeria will be staged in Lagos with FCT presenting two teams.

A final selected team will represent Nigeria at the Bayern World Youth Cup in Germany in April, officials disclosed.

