BayelsaDecides: Sylva wins LGA for APC

The Minister of State for Petroleum and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva has won his Brass Local Government area for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The APC candidate, Chief David Lyon, polled a total of 23,831 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Senator Douye Diri, who polled 10,410 votes.

The result:

Brass LGA

APC – 23,831

PDP – 10,410

No of Registered voters – 67,335

No of Accredited voters – 35,657

Total valid votes – 34,365

Rejected votes – 484

Total votes cast – 34849

