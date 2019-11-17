BayelsaDecides: PDP’s Diri wins own LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has recorded a landslide victory in his local government, Kolokuma /Opokuma.

Diri recorded 15,360 votes to defeat APC candidate, Chief David Lyon who polled 8934 votes to come second.

Collation is still ongoing at the state INEC collation centre in Yenagoa.

The three results declared so far, PDP wins two, which are Sagbama and Kolokuma /Opokuma while APC recorded landslide in Nembe local government.

