BayelsaDecides: PDP claims Seriake Dickson’s LGA

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Duoye Diri has polled 60,399 votes to defeat his main rival, David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress, APC who scored 7,831 votes in Sagbama local government area. The result of the Saturday governorship election was announced on Sunday at the Collation Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Sagbama is the LGA of incumbent governor, Seriake Dickson.

Sagbama LGA

Registered Voters – 109, 460

Accredited Voters – 70, 111

Valid votes – 68, 569

Invalid votes – 1,022

PDP – 60,399

APC – 7, 831

