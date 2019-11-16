BayelsaDecides: Dickson records landslide victory for PDP in polling unit

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayelsa state governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has recorded landslide victory in his polling unit in Oriewari ward 2, unit 5 in Toro-Orua, Sagbama local government.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP recorded 1906 votes in the unit to defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC with only 5 votes.

Dickson had earlier in the day while casting his vote accused security agencies in the state of collaborating with APC to rig his party out of the race.

More results are coming in as at the time of filling the report.

Meanwhile the APC is in early lead in Yenegoa, the state capital of Bayelsa in the governorship election in the state.

The APC also recorded massive lead in Nembe ward 3, unit 2, with its governorship candidate, David Lyon polling 1,000 votes against the 22 votes recorded by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Douye Diri.

