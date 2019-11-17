BayelsaDecides: APC’s Lyon in early lead as INEC declares results in five LGAs

ADVERTISEMENT

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State , Chief David Lyon has maintained early lead as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declares results in five out of eight local government areas of the state.

Lyon polled 148,244 votes in five local governments of Nembe, Brass, Yenagoa, Kolokuma /Opokuma and Sagbama to lead his main challenger, Senator Douye Diri of PDP who polled 95,817 in the five area.

Lyon wins in Nembe, Brass and Yenagoa, while Diri wins in Sagbama and Kolokuma /Opokuma local governments.

Presentation of results in Ogbia, Ekeremor and Southern Ijaw LGAs are still awaiting.

