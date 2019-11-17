Breaking News
#BayelsaDecides: APC wins Jonathan’s LGA

By Victoria Bamas Published Date
GEJ votes
Bayelsa Decides: Former President Goodluck Jonathan casting his vote at Otuoke ward 13. Photo: Bassey Willie, Yenagoa

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, David Lyon has recorded a landslide victory in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s home local government, Ogbia.

Lyon polled 58,016 votes to defeat PDP’s Douye Diri who polled 13, 763 votes

