BayelsaDecides: APC wins Jonathan’s LGA

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, David Lyon has recorded a landslide victory in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s home local government, Ogbia.

Lyon polled 58,016 votes to defeat PDP’s Douye Diri who polled 13, 763 votes

