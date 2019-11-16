BayelsaDecides: APC polls 1,000 votes against PDP’s 22 at Nembe ward 3, unit 2

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has recorded massive lead in Nembe ward 3, unit 2, with its governorship candidate, David Lyon polling 1,000 votes against the 22 votes recorded by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Douye Diri.

The APC also won Atissa ward 1, unit 15, Yenagoa and Kansas School Field, Unit 8, Yenagoa.

Nembe ward 3, unit 2

PDP- 22

APC-1000

Atissa ward 1, unit 15, Yenagoa

PDP-120

APC-138

Kansas School Field, Unit 8, Yenagoa

PDP-70

APC – 94

In Bayelsa, though 45 political parties are fielding candidates for the election, the contest seems to be practically between the PDP and APC.

While the candidate of the PDP, Senator Douye Diri, is believed to have adequate experience to govern the state, having served as the commissioner, House of Representatives member and presently a senator, his main challenger, the APC candidate, David Lyon, is banking on his philanthropic gestures over the years which have endeared him to the people.

Lyon, the oil surveillance contractor for multinational companies working in the state, has used the contract to empower many people in the state through provision of jobs and empowerment of youths, women and other people, attracting enormous support and admiration across the state.

