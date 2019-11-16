  1. Home
#BayelsaDecides: APC leads PDP, others in 12 Polling Units

By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa Published Date
APC Logo

Results from Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa state seen by our correspondent have shown that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently leading the Peoples Democratic Party and forty-three other political parties in twelve polling units across the state.

The polling units where the APC is leading are:

  1. Nembe ward 3, unit 2

PDP- 22

APC-1000

 

  1. Atissa ward 1, unit 15, Yenagoa LGA

PDP-120

APC-138

 

  1. Kansas School Field, Unit 8, Yenagoa LGA

PDP-70

APC – 94

 

  1. Atissa ward 1, unit 9, Yenagoa LGA

PDP – 77

APC – 94

 

  1. Ikibiri unit 2, Yenagoa LGA

PDP – 51

APC – 108

 

  1. Agudama-Epie, ward 4, unit 12, Yenagoa LGA

PDP- 24

APC – 368

 

  1. Agudama-Epie unit 9, Yenagoa LGA

PDP -54

APC – 789

 

  1. Igbogene-Epie, unit 4, Yenagoa LGA

PDP – 74

APC – 649

 

  1. Azikoro unit 3, Yenagoa LGA

PDP- 189

APC- 244

 

  1. Azikoro unit 4, Yenagoa LGA

PDP- 120

APC – 169

 

  1. Azikoro unit 5, Yenagoa LGA

PDP- 134

APC- 204

 

  1. Ikibiri, unit 1, Yenagoa LGA

PDP- 64

APC- 256

