BayelsaDecides: APC leads PDP, others in 12 Polling Units

Results from Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa state seen by our correspondent have shown that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently leading the Peoples Democratic Party and forty-three other political parties in twelve polling units across the state.

The polling units where the APC is leading are:

Nembe ward 3, unit 2

PDP- 22

APC-1000

Atissa ward 1, unit 15, Yenagoa LGA

PDP-120

APC-138

Kansas School Field, Unit 8, Yenagoa LGA

PDP-70

APC – 94

Atissa ward 1, unit 9, Yenagoa LGA

PDP – 77

APC – 94

Ikibiri unit 2, Yenagoa LGA

PDP – 51

APC – 108

Agudama-Epie, ward 4, unit 12, Yenagoa LGA

PDP- 24

APC – 368

Agudama-Epie unit 9, Yenagoa LGA

PDP -54

APC – 789

Igbogene-Epie, unit 4, Yenagoa LGA

PDP – 74

APC – 649

Azikoro unit 3, Yenagoa LGA

PDP- 189

APC- 244

Azikoro unit 4, Yenagoa LGA

PDP- 120

APC – 169

Azikoro unit 5, Yenagoa LGA

PDP- 134

APC- 204

Ikibiri, unit 1, Yenagoa LGA

PDP- 64

APC- 256

