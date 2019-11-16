BayelsaDecides: APC leads PDP, others in 12 Polling Units

Results from Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa state seen by our correspondent have shown that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently leading the Peoples Democratic Party and forty-three other political parties in twelve polling units across the state.
The polling units where the APC is leading are:
- Nembe ward 3, unit 2
PDP- 22
APC-1000
- Atissa ward 1, unit 15, Yenagoa LGA
PDP-120
APC-138
- Kansas School Field, Unit 8, Yenagoa LGA
PDP-70
APC – 94
- Atissa ward 1, unit 9, Yenagoa LGA
PDP – 77
APC – 94
- Ikibiri unit 2, Yenagoa LGA
PDP – 51
APC – 108
- Agudama-Epie, ward 4, unit 12, Yenagoa LGA
PDP- 24
APC – 368
- Agudama-Epie unit 9, Yenagoa LGA
PDP -54
APC – 789
- Igbogene-Epie, unit 4, Yenagoa LGA
PDP – 74
APC – 649
- Azikoro unit 3, Yenagoa LGA
PDP- 189
APC- 244
- Azikoro unit 4, Yenagoa LGA
PDP- 120
APC – 169
- Azikoro unit 5, Yenagoa LGA
PDP- 134
APC- 204
- Ikibiri, unit 1, Yenagoa LGA
PDP- 64
APC- 256
Prostate ENLARGEMENT?
Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!
Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!