BayelsaDecides: APC leads in Yenagoa

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress, APC is in early lead in Yenegoa, the state capital of Bayelsa in the governorship election in the state. This is based on results declared at the polling units monitored by our reporter.

The APC also recorded massive lead in Nembe ward 3, unit 2, with its governorship candidate, David Lyon polling 1,000 votes against the 22 votes recorded by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Douye Diri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atissa ward 1, unit 9, Yenagoa LGA

PDP – 77

APC – 94

Ikibiri unit 2, Yenagoa LGA

PDP – 51

APC – 108

Agudama-Epie, ward 4, unit 12, Yenagoa LGS

PDP- 24

APC – 368

Agudama-Epie unit 9, Yenagoa LGA

PDP -54

APC – 789

Igbogene-Epie, unit 4, Yenagoa

PDP – 74

APC – 649

Azikoro unit 3, Yenagoa LGA

PDP- 189

APC- 244

Azikoro unit 4, Yenagoa LGA

PDP- 120

APC – 169

Azikoro unit 5, Yenagoa

PDP- 134

APC- 204

Ikibiri, unit 1, Yenagoa

PDP- 64

APC- 256

In Bayelsa, though 45 political parties are fielding candidates for the election, the contest seems to be practically between the PDP and APC.

While the candidate of the PDP, Senator Douye Diri, is believed to have adequate experience to govern the state, having served as the commissioner, House of Representatives member and presently a senator, his main challenger, the APC candidate, David Lyon, is banking on his philanthropic gestures over the years which have endeared him to the people.

Lyon, the oil surveillance contractor for multinational companies working in the state, has used the contract to empower many people in the state through provision of jobs and empowerment of youths, women and other people, attracting enormous support and admiration across the state.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App