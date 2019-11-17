BayelsaDecides: “46 soldiers at Ogbia collation centre, intimidating, arresting our agents”

ADVERTISEMENT

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has raised alarm over alleged laying of siege in Ogbia local government by the men of the 6 division of the Nigerian Army to change the results in favour of the opposition party.

Diri, in a press conference attended by the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, PDP National Vice Chairman South South, Elder Emmanuel Ogidi, said based on the results from polling units and wards, PDP was coasting to victory, especially in Ogbia local government, until the men of the Nigerian Army chased away the party supporters to change the results.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject results in the areas where materials were hijacked, especially in Southern Ijaw, Nembe and Brass.

He said: “Army is conniving with the opposition party to hijack the electoral process and change the already known results, in Ogbia, they have taken over everywhere arresting our supporters, the local government Chairman, Ebiyon Turner has just been arrested and taken to unknown place, democracy is being threatened in Bayelsa.

“We called on the soldiers to vacate the INEC collation centre in Ogbia and allow the process to go on smoothly, we called on INEC to reject the doctored results in those areas that materials were hijacked.

“About 46 soldiers are at the collation centre at Ogbia intimidating and arresting our agents and stakeholders, democracy is being arrested, democracy is under trial in Bayelsa, we call on European Union, United Nations and other international bodies to come to our aide to help democracy survive in Nigeria.” Diri said.

