Bayelsa verdict: PDP raises panel to reconcile with Jonathan, Wike, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its resolve to constitute a committee to reconcile with former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and other aggrieved party members in Bayelsa state.

This followed the Supreme Court verdict of Thursday, which declared the PDP candidate for the November 16, 2019 governorship election, Douye Diri as winner.

Jonathan, Wike and other PDP bigwigs were aggrieved over the emergence of Diri as the party’s candidate for the election and boycotted the PDP campaign flag-off in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Jonathan’s supporters also defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the issue.

But speaking on Friday, in Abuja, while receiving the Certificate of Return from Diri, the PDP National Chairman, and Prince Uche Secondus said it was time for all party members in the state to come together, hence the need for a reconciliation committee.

Secondus appealed to the governor-elect and his deputy to hit the ground running and embrace everyone regardless of their linings or party affiliation, explaining that the PDP was an epitome of inclusiveness.

Secondus dedicated the victory to God, saying it was a long journey to freedom.

“This victory is dedicated to God Almighty because as we know, power cometh from God not from man and in this case, it was a long journey to freedom. Now is the time for us to come together especially the people of Bayelsa state.

“This is the time to establish the truth and reconciliation committee for the benefit and genuine reconciliation of all Bayelsans. There will be no victor, there will also be no vanquished.

“We don’t just make protests or argue or issue statements on ordinary ground. If we have ground, we will ask and on this matter in Bayelsa state, it was on point of law and the rule of law has taken place.

“God has given you power not man. So go and be good ambassadors of the nation and your state and the party. There shall not be no rancour. Call all the elders, all the youths of both Bayelsan people together to work.

“It is not the party, party is important it is the platform, but the service you are going to render to the people of Bayelsa should be uppermost in your mind and that is how to build a nation.

“We believe that our nation is in disarray, our nation is in distress but with the caliber of yourself, the governor elect and the deputy governor elect, we will begin to heal the wound, we will begin to rebuild this nation and bring everyone together.

“The PDP stands for the unity of our country, the PDP stands for all-inclusiveness, the PDP stand for the future of the young generation of our country. We are in together to work with you and we believe that as you go back now for the swearing in ceremony, all Bayelsan people will give you all the necessary corporation,” he said.

On his party, Diri said he was at the Legacy House, the PDP Presidential Campaign Office to present his Certificate of Return to the party as issued him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

