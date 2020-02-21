Bayelsa: The burden and essence of victory

ADVERTISEMENT

With what would have certainly come to many as a rather, largely unanticipated verdict of the Supreme Court on the last governorship election in our beloved state of Bayelsa, the irrefutable, palpable fact today on the ground is that, Senator Duoye Diri, has become our Executive Governor. Take it or leave it, that’s a fact that none of us in Bayelsa or from outside of the state can alter.

Consequently, it behoves on us, the sons and daughters of Izon extraction as well as all our friends, neighbours and all well- wishers, to come together and chat a united way forward from this critical position of an important watershed in our collective political experience as a people. To do otherwise will tantamount to a great disservice of monumental proportions to our collective wellbeing, social and economic progress and development.

It is true that, the recent past political development resulted in skirmishes and conflicts of interest along partisan divides. However, in spite of such differences, we are, at the bottom line, a people united by a common history, a common culture, a language that is unique only to us and therefore, we are a people intrinsically bound together. Any gainsaying that from our common roots and present circumstance in the context of Nigeria and the wider world, we must strive together in forging a common future of prosperity in the superior interest of present and future generations? This, demands of all of us to rise above petty, transient and, more or less ruinous gulf of partisan differences. In other words: let’s burry the hatchets.

As a leader and elder in our society, I’m making the above passionate appeal for peace and harmony amongst the political gladiators, my fellow traditional leaders, community opinion leaderships and, the entire citizenry to eschew actions in words and deeds that are capable of inflaming obviously tensed passions and throwing the polity into avoidable, unrewarding crises.

I must hasten by the way, to commend Governor Duoye Diri over his reported first reaction to his victory at the Supreme Court to the effect that he is suing for peace, extending the olive branch as well as, expressing his preparedness to run an all-inclusive government. That sounds to me the words of a statesman saying it as it ought to be said in such a situation! It only needs to be emphasised that Governor Diri must in the days and years ahead, should walk his talk by spiritedly and steadfastly abiding by what I regard, as his renewed covenant with Bayelsans. May Almighty God so guide and be with him. Amen.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

As he takes over the captainship of the ship of Bayelsa, Senator Diri must be conscious and alive to the burdens now on his shoulders. He must be steady in steering our ship away from turbulent tides and waves as he remains focused on the attainment of our collective aspirations, tangible and legitimate requirements of for a radical shift in leadership style.

He must hit the ground running albeit, overseeing a smooth sail towards our rightful place of glory and prosperity. In a state so endowed with human and natural resources, poverty and want ought not to been as perversive. Therefore I believe I speak the minds of majority of Bayelsans if I say that, in place of propaganda or, razzmataz, we wish to see a new dawn of governance that enthrones equity and one that is avidly committed to deliverance of concrete “dividends of democracy.” It is a sad paradox that our lot has been metaphorically, akin to Samuel Coleridge’s “Rhyme of the Ancient Mariner”.

“WATER WATER EVERYWHERE, BUT NOT A DROP TO DRINK, BUT WATER WATER EVERYWHERE ALL ON BOARD DID SHRINK.”

On the other hand, while expressing empathy to Mr David Lyon over what is clearly, a traumatic turn of fortunes, I similarly wish to commend him for the level of humility and magnanimity he demonstrated as governor-elect before the turning of the table. I will now join the multitude of Bayelsans,their friends and well-wishers in admonishing him to resist all temptations, pressures from within and outside to indulge in acts with potential of heating up the polity. As a known truly Godfearing, devout and practising Christian, let Mr Lyon accept this fate as purely a divine wish of God Who ultimately, is the giver of earthly powers, wealth and affluence.

To our external detractors, those who see Bayelsa State as a theatre for manifesting their bloated egoistic perception of themselves, those who want to opportunistically use our political space to shore up their fledging, sinking political career and, those who design to set us against each other, KEEP AWAY from Bayelsa! Ours is a solid atomistic society that is impervious and impregnable to extraneous external sinister forces. Pointedly, I wish to specifically call Mr Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the APC to be more guided, matured and introspective in his response to the unfolding political currents in Bayelsa State. “Physician,” the scriptural wise saying goes “heal thyself.” Rather than grandstanding and making boisterous face saving strategy to salvage his sagging political clout, Oshiomhole would be doing much better for himself if, he focuses his attention and energy in the patently more beneficial enterprise of putting his house in order or quenching the bourgeoning fire threatening to consume him right in his home state.

I must strongly warn our youth to be vigilant as they stand up against those who perceive them as mere canon fodders. The youths, by their age and number, are the most critical stakeholders in the Bayelsa Project. The future belongs to them and must not as such, allow their today, the budding and flowering stage of their lives, to be wasted as instruments of violence and anarchy; sacrificial lambs that are slaughtered on the altar of politics. Often, those who entice our youths with stipends, give them drugs, instigate and goad them to death or other self-destructive actions, keep their own children in safe havens or highbrow educational institutions in Abuja, Lagos, USA, Britain, Canada etc.

The above to me, sums up the burdens and essences of the emergence of Senator Duoye Diri as Governor of Bayelsans state. Regardless of the circumstances that occasioned it.

God bless the people and state of Bayelsa.

Chief Asara A. Asara, is Aki IX, Obeimema of Akipelai

Related

Download Daily Trust News App