Bayelsa: Sylva votes at APC guber primaries, hails conduct of exercise

The Minister of state for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has cast his vote at the ongoing direct governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Okpoama Ward 4 in Brass local government area of Bayelsa state, and commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Sylva, a former governor of the state and leader of APC, hailed the party faithful in Okpoama ward four for the violence-free exercise, noting that the party is going into the November governorship election as a united family, to wrestle power for the PDP in the state.

He said the APC is the only hope for Bayelsans, having witnessed years of suffering through the misrule of PDP in the state, noting that come November 16, APC will give new hope to the people.

He said: “I’m happy that at last we’ve had a very peaceful and orderly primary here in Okpoama ward 4, everybody conducted themselves in an orderly manner and queue behind the candidates of their choice.”

“When we look at the incidents of the past few days, the court order and vacating of the order, I’m happy that our members are still in the high spirit and the primary went on very well.

“That shows the APC readiness to win Bayelsa state come November 16, 2019, I believe our candidate will be better than whoever the other parties will present.

“We decided to adopt the direct primary where everybody is involved, every member of the party member will partake in it, this is the test of what we present at the general election,” he said.

The exercise is going on in all the 105 wards across the the state simultaneously, and collation of results will commence later in the night at the party state secretariat.

The people of Okpoama ward four voted massively for Chief David Lyon, where he garnered majority of votes ahead of other aspirants.

