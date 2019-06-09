Bayelsa: Suspense, anxiety as aspirants scramble for APC gov’ship ticket

ADVERTISEMENT

As the battle for who flies the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State during the November 16 governorship election hots up, stakeholders of the party are said to be trading with caution.

Findings by Daily Trust on Sunday show that different stakeholders are very critical in their actions not to cause crisis that could disqualify the party during the main election as was experienced in some states like Rivers and Zamfara during the last general elections.

Unlike what happened in previous elections, sources say politicians of APC extraction in Bayelsa are now “very submissive” in their approach considering that not even their membership of the ruling party at the centre can save them from the sledge hammer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission had earlier shifted the date for the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections from Nov. 2 to Nov. 16.

The decision, according to the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Mr. Festus Okoye, was taken following several appeals received by INEC from stakeholders from Bayelsa demanding for a change in the earlier fixed date.

However, according to the amended timetable and schedule of activities for the elections signed by the Secretary of the commission, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the notice for the elections would be released on Aug. 17.

Collection of forms CF001 and CF002 by political parties from INEC for the elections would be on Aug. 18, while the conduct of parties’ primaries would hold from Aug. 18 to Sept 5, and campaigns would commence on Aug. 18.

The commission has also scheduled Oct. 2 as the last day for the submission of nomination forms by political parties, and Nov. 14 as the last day for campaigns.

Party officials and sources close to some of the contenders said they would strictly adhere to the guidelines.

“It was an affront on the guidelines that caused the damage in Zamfara, so we don’t want a repeat,” one of the officials said.

Those in the contest

Already, the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, former Governor Timipre Sylva and a Lagos-based businessman, Preye Aganaba, are warming up to pick the party’s ticket during the governorship primary.

While Lokpobiri’s supporters see him as competent and enjoying grassroots support to confront the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and wrest power from them, Sylva’s followers claim that their principal, having served as the governor of the state for four years and worked to make APC strong in the state, will be a more competent candidate for the party.

Aganaba, who is a close ally of the former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, is of the opinion that both men should give chance to younger members of the party to fly its flag during the governorship election.

Sources say Amaechi is believed to be in the forefront of supporting Aganaba for the top job.

On the other hand, Lokpobiri and Sylva, despite being in the contest for the APC gubernatorial ticket, still remain close political allies whose differences could be buried as soon as the primary is concluded and a winner emerges.

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that in 2015, Sylva was instrumental to the appointment of Lokpobiri as a minister in the Federal Executive Council (FEC), while Lokpobiri in turn became the campaign manager of Sylva that same year when he sought to return to the Creek Haven (Government House) as governor on the platform of APC.

One issue which may brew crisis in the party ahead of the primary is the alleged move by Amaechi, who is from neighbouring Rivers State, to influence the choice of Aganaba, who according to pundits is not popular to win election for the party in the state.

Similarly, Sylva, who is the leader of APC in the state, is said not to be in the good books of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, due to the difference they had during the governorship primary in the state in 2015, where Oshiomhole served as chairman of the panel for the primary.

Oshiomhole was conspicuously absent when President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state for campaign last February, an indication that the APC national chairman may still be nursing the memory of the 2015 misunderstanding with Sylva.

Although Sylva, during one of his press conferences after President Buhari’s campaign visit, dispelled any rumoured rift with the national chairman, saying the president was in Port Harcourt for campaign, and that the national chairman was waiting for the president there.

APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo, during a press briefing recently in Yenagoa, dispelled rumour of any crisis in the party ahead of the governorship election.

Mr. Buokoribo said Sen. Lokpobiri and Chief Timipre Sylva still remained the strong leaders of the party and best of political allies, adding that the rumour of crisis is only being peddled by PDP leaders who were afraid of APC’s popularity and acceptance in the state during the presidential, national and state assemblies elections early in the year.

He said, “As we approach the governorship election scheduled for Nov. 16, 2019, Dickson has become even more noisy and desperate. He is seriously disturbed by the performance of our party, the APC, in the last general elections; hence, he seeks to destabilise our party by targeting our key members working as oil pipeline surveillance contractors.

“Gov. Dickson needs to know that democratic governance is not the product of any commission or panel. He needs to understand that the huge governance deficit in Bayelsa State cannot be resolved by legislation. The Dickson administration is irredeemably inept.

“Thankfully, he has about nine months to go as governor. To stop him from determining his successor and prevent the PDP from remaining in power in the state is a task that must be done. The power is in our hands to vote out the PDP on November 16, 2019. Together, working with our suffering people, we will defeat the PDP and reclaim Bayelsa State for the people,” he said.

A chieftain of the APC in the state, Mr. Warman Ogoriba, is of the opinion that Sen. Lokpobiri will be the best and competent candidate that can win election for the party in the forthcoming governorship poll.

Mr. Ogoriba, who is the Director General of Senator Lokpobiri Campaign Organisation, said without choosing the rightful candidate, APC would not win the next gubernatorial election. He described the former minister as “a focused leader who is capable to deliver for a better Bayelsa.”

He said, “The senator, having served as the Speaker of Bayelsa assembly, a national legislator and minister in Buhari’s government, has garnered enough experience to lead the state to an enviable height.”

Obviously, the search for the next Governor of Bayelsa has formally begun with the public unveiling of the election timetable by INEC. Drum beats of interests are beginning to sound from far and near on who is the best man for the job.

Members of a socio-political group in the state, Bayelsans Arise for Good Governance (BAGG), are of the opinion that APC, being the ruling party at the centre, cannot afford to let go a crucial state like Bayelsa at this point in the nation’s political history.

According to them, the APC as a ruling party at the federal level needs a very strong standard bearer that is rational and decisive enough to confront whoever the PDP will field as its candidate.

As it stands, no serious crisis is observed within the ranks of the state APC as the faction loyal to the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe, who were aggrieved after the congresses of the party to elect leaders at all levels, have since decamped to the PDP. Alaibe is currently one of the aspirants jostling for the PDP governorship ticket.

