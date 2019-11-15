Bayelsa: Siasia calls for credible, peaceful poll

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman Nigeria Young Professionals Forum, Mr. Moses Siloko Siasia has sued for a credible and peaceful governorship election in Bayelsa State on Saturday.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Mr. Siasia urged the people of the state to see election as a brotherly contest and an opportunity to better the lots of the people rather than a do or die affair.

The statement noted that the election presents Bayelsans with another opportunity to have a say on the governance of the state and called on the people not to be indifferent but to come out in their numbers to exercise their constitutional franchise.

Mr. Siasia who is also a former governorship candidate in the state charged security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to be unbiased in the discharge of their duties so as to make the outcome of the contest easily acceptable.

The statement called on the key actors and other stakeholders to play by the rule and avoid acts capable of threatening the peace of the state and sending a bad signal to other parts of the country and world at large.

The statement further wished Bayelsans a peaceful and and credible governorship election that will produce a set of politicians that will take the state to the next phase of sustainable development.

