Bayelsa shuts down schools over Covid-19

As part of the measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Bayelsa state, the state government has ordered the closure of all public and private primary and secondary schools from Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Governor Douye Diri, who gave the order during a statewide broadcast on Saturday, said that all schools in the state are to proceed on vacation till the present situation of things as regarding coronavirus is contained.

The government also give order suspending gatherings in religious worship centres, night clubs and public gatherings above 50 persons from next Monday.

He disclosed that the state government has already set up a multi-sectoral COVID-19 task force charged with the responsibility of coordinating and implementing the state’s response to the pandemic.

“Bayelsans are further advised to adopt necessary precautionary measures, such as frequent washing of hand with soap under running water or use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Let me use this opportunity to inform Bayelsans that our own Niger Delta University now produces hand sanitizers for the use of the public.

“Cover your nose and mouth properly with tissue paper when sneezing or coughing and dispose it properly.

“Avoid close contact with any person with respiratory symptoms such as coughing and sneezing.

“Healthcare workers are advised to observe standard infection prevention measures while caring for patients in our hospitals.

“We have also stepped up surveillance and case finding as well as improving isolation facilities at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, and stockpiling of medical consumables,” he said.

